Whole Foods cheeses recalled in Florida and 21 other states. Listeria is possible

A distributor of Whole Foods Market Cahill cheeses found listeria, so the chain recalled Cahill Cheddar with Porter and Cahill Whiskey Cheddar cheeses.

The recall reaches only 44 stores, but strewn across 22 states: Florida, California, New York, Texas, North Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The label of the pulled Cahill Cheddar with Porter will have a PLU No. 93579. The Whiskey Cheddar will have PLU Nos. 54784 or 94884. Both will have a packed on date from May 17 through July 26 of this year.

Listeria hits about 1,600 Americans each year, the CDC says, and kills about 260. Especially vulnerable are senior citizens, pregnant women (listeria can bring stillbirths and miscarriage), children under 5 and people with damaged immune systems. Listeria symptoms include nausea, diarrhea, high fever, severe headaches, stomachaches, stiffness, confusion and poor balance.

Customers can return the cheese to Whole Foods for a full refund (Whole Foods wants you to bring a receipt, but bringing in the cheese with the label should do).

If you have questions, call Whole Foods at 844-936-8255, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 1 a.m., Eastern time.