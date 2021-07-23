Husky seen running after car when he’s abandoned is saved – and Texas man is arrested

A husky seen abandoned by side of a Horizon City, Texas, road in a video was adopted. A man was arrested on an animal cruelty charge, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said. Screengrab from KVIA.

A husky abandoned along a road in a viral video has found a new family — and now there’s been an arrest.

The heartbreaking video posted this week captures a Jeep passenger leaving the husky by the side of road in Horizon City, Texas, and riding away as the animal chases after the vehicle.

It’s been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on social media as law enforcement searched for the suspects.

On Friday, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said 68-year-old Luis Antonio Campos was arrested on a charge of animal cruelty, the El Paso Times reported. Officials said they expect to arrest another suspect in the case, the newspaper reported.

Amid the investigation, the husky was adopted by a new family and named Nanook, KVIA reported.

“When I saw the video and I saw him run after the car, it just made my heart feel like broken,” Maddie Clappsaddle, whose family adopted Nanook, told the news outlet. “But now that he’s here and he’s running around and he’s happy, I feel very happy and excited.”

The husky is named after a dog from the movie “The Lost Boys,” KVIA reported.

Barbara Valencia of the Huckleberry Hound Rescue in El Paso, which helped rescue the dog, told KTSM the organization is responding to abandoned dogs regularly.

“We’re seeing this on an everyday basis. The only reason it got so much attention is because someone videotaped it, but it’s happening every day,” Valencia told KTSM.