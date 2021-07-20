‘Basement dungeon theater?’ House listed in Tennessee puzzles ‘Zillow Gone Wild’

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

Sure, on the outside, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom house listed in Brentwood, Tennessee, for $799,900 appears charmingly average enough to attract a new home buyer.

But a potential buyer might want to take a closer look at all the photos.

There’s a tiny little slice of the fictional world of “Westeros” nestled right in the basement.

“Unique Brentwood home with a Game of Thrones theater room that is second to none!” the listing on Zillow says. Along with a very original basement area, the house also has “stunning wood finishes.”

But, really, all anyone cares about is that theater.

Fans of the popular Facebook page “Zillow Gone Wild” were both confused, and delighted, by the listing, and didn’t hesitate with the jokes.

“Business in the front, tourney in the back!” one person said.

“This couple def got married at Medieval Times,” said another.

“Me to agent: ‘If at all possible, can you find me a nice house with a basement dungeon theater?’” commented one fan.

Even though the popular HBO fantasy series ended in 2019, that didn’t stop people from throwing as many “GOT” lines as they could under the photos posted.

“Why stop there?” said one fan. “It actually looks cool and not cheesy. You can’t go half way in creating Westeros. Finish it!”

“An offer is coming,” joked one person, playing on the famous line from the show: “Winter is coming.”

“I spy a cosplay nerd that still lives in his mom’s attic,” said another.