This cabbage kimchi could cause listeria. The FDA has initiated a recall

5000 Years’ Food’s Baby Napa Kimchi is among the company’s products involved in a recall initiated by the FDA on July 13, 2021, due to possible listeria contamination. U.S. FDA

Kimchi, a Korean cuisine staple of salted and fermented vegetables, is rich in fiber, vitamin A, iron, calcium and used in many soups.

But a particular brand could contain something not quite so appealing.

What products are in the recall?

5000 Years Foods, a Chicago company, has recalled its Sliced Cabbage Kimchi, Whole Cabbage Kimchi, Julrado Whole Cabbage Kimchi, Julrado Sliced Cabbage Kimchi, No MSG Whole Cabbage, No MSG Sliced Cabbage, No MSG Julrado Whole Cabbage, No MSG Julrado Sliced Cabbage Kimchi, White Kimchi and Baby Napa Kimchi because the products have potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recalled products were sold in 5 gallon plastic tubs and 128-, 64-, 32- and 16-ounce glass jars under the 5000 Years Foods brand name with code information “09052021” through “09252021” printed on the top of the lid.

Where was the kimchi sold?

The recalled 5000 Years Foods’ kimchi was initially distributed in Illinois but was further distributed to a potential nationwide market at retail stores, according to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration recall notice on Wednesday, July 14.

The problem was found via FDA sampling that found Listeria monocytogenes in the production facility. “We, 5000 Years Foods, Inc., corrected all actions via FDA guideline and we are waiting for the environmental test result from a licensed laboratory,” the company said.

What can listeria do?

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year and about 260 die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Short-term symptoms can include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

At the time of the notice no illnesses have been reported, according to the FDA.

What should you do?

Consumers should not eat the recalled kimchi and either dispose or return the products to the place of purchase for a refund. Questions? Call 5000 Years Foods at 773-509-8600 between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.