Dad drowns after saving daughter from whirlpool in Oregon river, rescuers say

A 38-year-old Aloha man died Saturday in the White River in Oregon after saving his daughter from a whirlpool, rescuers say.

A father and daughter swimming in an Oregon river around noon Saturday found themselves pulled into a whirlpool, rescuers say.

Jason Manuel Vantine, 38, of Aloha, managed to free his daughter from the whirling current but then went under, The Oregonian reported.

An onlooker pulled the girl from the water and then went in after Vantine, KATU reported. Rescuers responded at 12:30 p.m. and took over efforts to revive Vantine, but he died.

Vantine had been visiting White River Falls State Park with his two daughters, KGW reported. Oregon State Police took the girls, who were unhurt, back to their home in Aloha.

Whirlpools form where two opposing currents meet and can be found in any body of water, including streams and rivers, according to Phenomena.org. They’re also found at the bases of waterfalls and dams.

“As with any other current, the moving water can overpower a swimmer and pull him beneath the water, causing drowning,” the site said.