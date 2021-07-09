National

$20 million Missouri mansion on ‘Zillow Gone Wild’ includes ferris wheel. Take a look

A 20,550 square-foot mansion with all the fixings in Wentzville, Missouri has hit the real estate market for $20 million. And while the price tag might seem pretty hefty, you’re also getting a ferris wheel.

The seven bedroom, 10.5-plus bathroom humongous estate that rests on 20 acres is a getaway within itself — not only does it come with a resort worthy pool with, yes, racing slides, it also has stables, a sports field, playground, event venue, waterfall covered grotto on the outside, but a striking interior that is just as luxurious.

“The warm interior boast radius moldings, eight masonry fireplaces, private chapel, two primary suites, 2-story study/library, and the exterior is full masonry,” the listing on Realtor.com says. “The lower level is unbelievable with bowling lanes, expansive bar, theatre, dance floor, conference room, dual changing rooms/showers for pool, and unending fun!”

The estate was featured on the popular Facebook page “Zillow Gone Wild,” and folks couldn’t help but toss both jokes, and praise, at the mansion.

“Where is the Ferris Wheel?” one user exclaimed about the photos in the listing. “I was promised a Ferris Wheel!! Oh well, I’ll just have to go to the private chapel and pray about it.”

“The estimated mortgage is more than $94,000 per month, but the HOA fee is only $200 a year,” one user observed. “Alrighty then. I’ll be honest though. I love this house.”

“It always amazes me how such giant elaborate houses have such boring blah kitchens,” pointed out one fan.

“It’s a resort!” said one person. “I’d totally make this an airbnb by the room.”

“If you’re going to live in MO and have $20mil to drop on a house, this is the way to do it,” another person remarked. “I feel like a megachurch pastor lives here.”

“When Zillow says the estimated monthly payment is way more than your yearly pay...” joked another.

“”I didn’t know they rolled like this in Missouri either!” exclaimed someone. “And I’m from Missouri.”

