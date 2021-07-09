Driver choking on baggie of pot saved by trooper’s Heimlich maneuver, Ohio video shows

An Ohio trooper jumped into action when driver choked on a baggie of marijuana, video shows.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol dash camera captured video of the driver apparently unable to breath exit his car during a traffic stop.

“Can you breathe?” the trooper asked.

The man turned away from the trooper and raised his arms for the trooper to perform the Heimlich maneuver, but the baggie remained lodged in his throat. Then the man attempted to gag himself but couldn’t dislodge it.

Finally, the trooper freed the baggie after performed the Heimlich maneuver again, video shows.

“We’ve got an ambulance coming just to check you out, all right? Make sure everything’s good,” the trooper said.

“I’m sorry,” the man replied.

“That’s a minor misdemeanor,” the trooper said as he pointed where the baggie had fallen on the ground. “Do you want to die over a minor misdemeanor?”

In a Facebook post, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said “don’t try to swallow a bag of drugs prior to getting pulled over in an attempt to keep a trooper from finding them.”