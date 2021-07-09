A goldendoodle was lost in Yellowstone for 16 days — then came ‘a very happy ending’

A 70-pound black goldendoodle named Delta was reported lost in Yellowstone National Park before being reunited with her family. Screengrab from Mike Matsis on Facebook

A black goldendoodle named Delta’s adventure in Yellowstone National Park lasted over two weeks — and it has a happy ending.

The 70-pound pup ran off in the national park June 22 near the Artists Paintpots area, her owner Mike Matsis said on Facebook. After 16 days, she was found safe.

“She can be skittish and scaredy-cat (around) strangers, but she should be very hungry (by) now,” Matsis said in a June 24 Facebook post. “Please take her to a ranger if you find her.”

Park visitors spotted Delta a few times, but they weren’t able to wrangle her. Yellowstone rangers told McClatchy News that they were aware that a dog was on the loose, and they were trying to catch Delta.

“They are watching for it and trying to catch it while responding to a variety of other incidents and visitor needs,” Yellowstone officials said in an email in June.

After over two weeks of searching, Delta was reunited with her family on Thursday, Matsis said.

“We cannot express our gratitude to the Park Rangers and are happy to report that Delta, who was lost in the park for 16 days, was recovered this morning by my wife and I, her owners, July 8th at Artists Paint Pots parking lot,” Matsis said on Facebook.

People who were helping find Delta were overjoyed and couldn’t believe she was OK. Some said it was “a very happy ending” to Delta’s adventure.

“I was worried when I had not seen any updates the last several days or no sightings,” one person said. “She must be pretty smart and resourceful. So happy for the happy ending.”

How Delta survived for 16 days in the 2 million acre park is a mystery. Yellowstone is home to hundreds of species of animals, including bears, wolves, coyotes and bison.

A pet could be in danger of these large predators if it gets away. Pets are typically allowed in the park, but owners must follow several guidelines.

Pets must stay within 100 feet of roads, parking lots and campgrounds, and be in a car, crate or on a leash less than six feet long at all times.

“These policies exist to protect pets from being killed by predators like bears and coyotes, to protect them from being burned or killed in hot springs, to prevent the exchange of diseases between domestic animals and park wildlife,” Yellowstone officials said. “And to allow others to enjoy the park without the disruption of pets.”