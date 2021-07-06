Mom leaves 9-month-old at bar with strangers she met hours earlier, Alabama cops say

A woman charged with public intoxication is accused of leaving her 9-month-old at a bar with people she met earlier that day, Alabama police say. Getty Images/IStock photo

A woman accused of leaving her 9-month-old at a bar with people she just met was “under the influence” of drugs or alcohol when she returned hours later, according to police in south Alabama.

Orange Beach police arrested and charged Sara Jean Blakeman with public intoxication and providing false information to law enforcement, according to a news release obtained by McClatchy News.

Officers arrived at the Pirates Cove bar and grill Saturday afternoon after reports about a drunken woman and the well-being of a baby, the release states. The patrons tasked with looking after the child called police after refusing to hand the baby back to Blakeman, who they said was visibly drunk when she returned to the bar three to four hours later.

Blakeman initially gave officers a fake name, leading to an obstruction charge, WKRG reported.

Authorities said her baby is now in the care of officials at the Baldwin County Department of Human Resources.

Blakeman remained in jail without bond as of Tuesday afternoon. Police said she could face additional charges.