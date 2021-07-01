National

Authentic 1800s western town or movie set? This 58-acre New Mexico ranch can be yours

A 58-acre western town movie ranch has listed for $1.6 million in Catron County, New Mexico.
A nifty property that looks like something straight out of a Quentin Tarantino movie has graced the Catron County market in New Mexico: a 58-acre western town movie ranch can be yours for $1.6 million.

IMG_9010.jpg
Town of Gabriella Screen grab from Zillow.com

“The goal of the Town of Gabriella, is to preserve the American old west history,” the listing on Sotheby International Realty says. “Accommodations include: a hotel and log cabin, dance hall and saloon, billiard hall, old-time photography studio (camera equipment not included), old-time barber shop (including an antique barber chair), old-time stagecoach.”

IMG_9011.jpg
Western town Screen grab from Zillow.com

The photos of the town, which primary use is entertainment, are nothing short of spectacular and show an array of buildings you would see in almost any Clint Eastwood old western.

IMG_9012.jpg
Exterior Screen grab from Zillow.com

“The Town of Gabriella is unique to other western film locations in New Mexico, because it offers more than just the appearance of an 1800’s town,” the listing describes.

IMG_9013.jpg
Exterior Screen grab from Zillow.com

“There is an emphasis on the exterior framing and staging of old buildings. Additionally, interior authenticity throughout many of the buildings was done with great attention to detail.”

IMG_9015 (2).jpg
Exterior Screen grab from Zillow.com

Catron County has a population of 3,526 and is 173 miles southwest of Albuquerque. A fun fact about the county: It was the home of the cowboy-turned-outlaw Tom Ketchum, also known as “Black Jack,” which the listing mentions.

