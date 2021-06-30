Man jailed twice in minutes after offering counterfeit cash for bail, Maine cops say

A Maine man mistaken for a car thief was arrested twice within minutes, once for trying to post bail with counterfeit money, according to York County deputies AP

A man out for an early morning walk was jailed twice within minutes over the weekend — once for trying to post bail with counterfeit money, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office in Maine.

Michael Deschesne was initially stopped Sunday morning after being mistaken for a suspect in another investigation, deputies said.

However, he’s now facing charges including theft and forgery, officials reported in a Facebook post. York County is just south of Portland, on the state’s southern coast.

“Around 5 am, deputies got a call about a possible theft from a motor vehicle. While searching the area, Deputy Duane Fay located a possible suspect walking and stopped to question him,” the department wrote.

“Investigation determined that man, Michael Deschesne, had nothing to do with the original theft call and was walking home after having an argument with a female friend. (But) Deschesne had an outstanding warrant for theft.”

Deschesne was arrested on the theft warrant and granted an immediate meeting with the bail commissioner, after saying he had “enough money for bail,” the department wrote.

His money turned out to be two counterfeit $100 bills, officials said.

“Deschesne was denied bail and returned to jail with the additional charge of forgery,” officials said. “Later that day, Mr. Deschesne was able to post $100 bail using authentic U.S. currency.”

His court date was set for August, officials said.

In May, the department reported a similarly bizarre case in which a man “bailed himself out of jail” only to be arrested an hour later in the jail parking lot — while sitting in someone’s car, holding their wallet.