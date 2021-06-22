7-week-old baby killed after dad throws her to the ground, Kentucky police say

A 7-week-old baby was killed after being thrown to the ground, Kentucky police say.

A father who took his 7-week-old daughter to a medical center with severe head injuries is now accused of killing the infant, Kentucky police say.

Del’Shawn Banks, 23, took his baby to a Norton Children’s pediatrician office, whose staff notified officials after seeing the child’s injuries, Louisville police said. The girl was unresponsive and medical staff were attempting life-saving measures when police arrived, according to an arrest citation.

The baby was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital and hospital staff observed she had a skull fracture “and other injuries conducive to abusive head trauma,” police said. She died at the hospital the same day last week.

Banks told officers he had shaken the baby and thrown her to the ground, police said in an arrest citation. Authorities did not offer a motive for the alleged crime.

An autopsy was performed Monday and the baby’s injuries were consistent with what Banks described, court records show.

Banks was charged with murder-domestic violence and was arraigned Tuesday morning. A $500,000 cash bond was set during his arraignment, according to court records.