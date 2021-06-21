Texas dad drowns on Father’s Day trying to save son in lake, Oklahoma officials say

Carlo Lomas Sr. died in a drowning incident Sunday in Oklahoma, officials say. Facebook screenshot

A Father’s Day family outing to a lake turned tragic when a 47-year-old dad drowned while attempting to rescue his 18-year-old son, Oklahoma officials say.

The incident involved a Dallas family visiting Broken Bow Lake in southeastern Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.

Carlo Lomas Sr. noticed his son, Carlo Lomas Jr., struggling as he swam in the lake at around 1:15 p.m. Sunday, officials say. The dad tried swimming out to his son, but he was pulled underwater.

The father and son were brought out of the lake about 50 feet away from the shore by bystanders. They were taken to an area hospital, the public safety department said.

Carlo Lomas Sr. was pronounced dead at 3 p.m., officials say. His son is listed in stable condition.

Officials said neither man was wearing a flotation device in the water, which had a depth of less than 10 feet.

Francisco Lomas, the brother of the man who died, said he has “deep pain and sadness.”

“We’re devastated and (have) pain in our heart,” according to an English translation of the brother’s post on Facebook. “Just on this Father’s Day you go. We will miss you so much little brother!!”

Broken Bow Lake is about 175 miles northeast of Dallas.