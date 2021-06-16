This lakefront lodge with stunning views listed for $27 million in Idaho. Take a look

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

A beautiful lodge perched along 700 feet of lakefront in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, has hit the market for $27 million.

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The cabin-inspired lodge built in 2012 in Mica Bay spared no expense when it comes to luxury finishes throughout that “make each room feel like a piece of art,” the listing said.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Obviously, the most recognizable feature of the home is the dramatic copper roof accents. On sunny summer days, they blaze like a beacon for boaters to drift up and take a gander,” listing agent Greg Rowley of Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty told Mansion Global.

View Screen grab from Realtor.com

The 8,731-square-foot estate has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms and a guest house along with a “massive shop (with) caretaker’s quarters,” according to the listing on Realtor.com. The chef’s kitchen comes complete with a La Cornue range from France, an oversized bar in an entertainment area, glass-lined wine cellar, recreation space and a backyard oasis with a waterfall.

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Lake [Coeur d’Alene] was carved by glaciers, giving most of the shoreline very rugged and steep slopes. Homes that sit so close to the water are rare,” Rowley told Mansion Global. “Homes with a sandy beach are even harder to find. The combination of both is nearly impossible to find.”

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

Coeur d’Alene is around 375 miles outside of Boise and has a population of over 54,800 people.