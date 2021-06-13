Dog food with salmonella meant to be trashed got sent to some Publix and Target stores

One lot of Freshpet Select Small Dog Bite Size Beef & Egg Recipe Dog Food sold at select Publix and Target stores has been recalled, Freshpet announced Sunday.

“Our Freshpet Team had designated this single lot for destruction, but it was inadvertently shipped to retailers in limited geographic markets between June 7 to June 10,” the company-writen, FDA-listed recall alert stated.

Those retailers, the alert says, are Publix stores in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina and Target stores in Arizona and Southern California.

This covers lot No. 1421FBP0101, 1-pound bags with a sell by date of 10/30/2021. Freshpet wants dog owners to contact it for a refund, either via the hyperlink or at 866-789-3737, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Eastern time and, Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Eastern time.

By the CDC’s count, salmonella strikes 1.35 million Americans each year, hospitalizes about 26,500 and kills 420. Most at risk for the worst effects are senior citizens, children under 5 and those with damaged immune systems. Most people get fever, vomiting, stomachaches and diarrhea for four to seven days.

Salmonella in dog food can get transferred to people through handling the food and improper washing of hands and surfaces. Dogs who get a salmonella infection can seem excessively tired, start vomiting, get diarrhea or bloody diarrhea.