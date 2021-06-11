You can vacation like the Kardashians in this Lake Tahoe mansion – for $6,000 a night

Exterior Screen grab from Vrbo

After 14 years as the face of reality television, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” took its final bow on Thursday night – but the popular family didn’t shoot the last episode on their home turf of Calabasas, California. Instead, they took to the snowy mountainside of Lake Tahoe up north for a family vacation.

Exterior Screen grab from Vrbo

Inside a mega-mansion rental that costs a startling $6,348 per night (most likely chump change for the Kardashian-Jenners, who have a few members who made the annual Forbes “Billionaire List” more than once – especially Kim, who made the 2021 list) and is on the South Shore of the gorgeous resort getaway town.

View Screen grab from Vrbo

According to the listing on Vrbo, the Kardashians aren’t the only ones who have shot some must-see-TV in at the mansion known as the Gunbarrel Lodge: It’s also played host to “The Bachelor” and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Interior Screen grab from Vrbo

The massive compound is 17,000 square feet and has 17 bedrooms, 18 bathrooms, and an indoor and outdoor pool.

Interior Screen grab from Vrbo

“Guest house connects to garage and has 4 bedrooms/4 baths with living room, 2 outdoor decks (1 covered with built in BBQ), one uncovered with hot tub and Fireplace that faces the Gunbarrel slopes of Heavenly to one side and panoramic Lakeviews on the other side,” the listing said.

Interior Screen grab from Vrbo

“Main house entrance will leave you in awe as you enter into the most insane breathtaking entrance that takes your eyes to views of the entire lake and snow-capped mountains that combine the turquoise waters with white mountains that will forever be embedded in your visual memory.

View Screen grab from Vrbo

Main living room boasts massive height of beamed ceilings wrapped in reclaimed barn wood, huge islands in kitchen with tons of bar seating, top of the line appliances and details in all the finishes. Separate butler kitchen behind main kitchen with additional fridges and tons of cooking options.”

Interior Screen grab from Vrbo

The Kardashians announced last year that their show, which put the family on the map, would wrap this year after 20 seasons.