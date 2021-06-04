Teen dies in electrocution from extension cord submerged in water, Texas sheriff says

A 14-year-old boy died after he was electrocuted by an extension cord submerged in water outside a home in Hidalgo County, Texas, near Mission, officials say. Photo by Getty Images.

A 14-year-old died in Texas when he walked through water with a submerged extension cord, officials say.

Officials said the boy was electrocuted Friday morning after he walked through water by a home near Mission, KVEO reported.

Heavy thunderstorms over the past week have flooded parts of the South Texas region.

Hidalgo County Fire Marshal Homero Garza told KRGV the extension cord was connected from a home to a trailer. Officials said county crews were in the area clearing water when the boy was electrocuted, the news outlet reported.

Despite efforts by EMS to save his life, the boy did not survive, KVEO reported.

In a Facebook post Friday, the Hidalgo County Fire Marshal’s Office shared safety tips about using electricity from a house to power a nearby structure or mobile home.

“Many times we find that electrical power (extension cords) are utilized to supply power to a secondary structure as well,” the fire marshal’s office said. “The power cords are often dug underground or simply left above ground to supply this power. This is not safe and should also be avoided at all costs.”