‘Our living nightmare.’ Two wolves die after escaping Minnesota habitat, group says

This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minnesota. (AP Photo/Dawn Villella, File)

Two wolves died after escaping from Minnesota habitat with other members of their pack, according to a wildlife organization.

The Wildlife Science Center said Tuesday the wolves had escaped an enclosure several days earlier when a den collapsed under heavy rainfall.

The organization said it took a pup from its mother, Iris, to give to the International Wolf Center and “it was too much for her to bear.”

“She dug under the ground apron and a poorly timed heavy rainfall collapsed the den, and several wolves got out, including Iris,” the Wildlife Science Center posted on Facebook.

One of the wolves was hit by a car and had to be euthanized while another was shot to death, the organization said. A third wolf may have been hit by a vehicle but was missing. Others remain on the loose.

On Wednesday morning, an Anoka County sheriff’s deputy and police dog found one of the wolves and followed along a road until Wildlife Science Center members arrived to tranquilize it with a dart.

The Wildlife Science Center urged residents not to shoot the wolves.

“They are family to us and we are spending every waking hour trying to bring them home,” the organization said.

According to the Wildlife Science Center, the organization is home to the largest captive population in North America with 120 wolves, KMSP reported.