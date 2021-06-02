Free beer from Anheuser-Busch? Only if US hits this COVID vaccination goal

Brewing company Anheuser-Busch will give away free beer as part of a nationwide push to get more Americans vaccinated against the coronavirus. Image courtesy of Anheuser-Busch

Brewing company Anheuser-Busch promises to buy your next round of beer. But there’s a catch: The nation must hit a major milestone for COVID-19 vaccinations.

The brewer is teaming with the White House for its new initiative aimed at getting more Americans inoculated by July 4. Once the U.S. achieves President Joe Biden’s goal of getting 70% of adults at least partially vaccinated, the company said it will give a free beer to anyone 21 or older.

As of June 2, nearly 63% of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A little over 50% are fully vaccinated, data show.

“At Anheuser-Busch, we are committed to supporting the safe and strong recovery of our nation and being able to be together again at the places and with the people we have missed so much,” CEO Michel Doukeris said in a statement. “This commitment includes encouraging Americans to get vaccinated. As we look ahead to brighter days with renewed optimism, we are proud to work alongside the White House to make a meaningful impact for our country, our communities and our consumers.”

To get a free brew on A-B, beer lovers must upload a photo of themselves at their favorite place to grab a drink, whether it’s in a local bar or at home in their backyard, to MyCooler.com/Beer.

When the U.S. achieves its COVID-19 vaccination goal, Anheuser-Busch will send a $5 virtual debit card that can be used to buy a beer, seltzer, non-alcoholic drink or other A-B product.

The giveaway is open to all U.S. adults 21 and older, except those in Alabama, California and Texas.

A-B isn’t the first company to offer freebies in an effort to get people vaccinated. Doughnut giant Krispy Kreme says customers can get a free glazed doughnut “any time, any day, and even every day,” so long as they show their vaccination card.

In May, the City of New Orleans partnered with a local nonprofit to provide a pound of free crawfish to residents who received the COVD-19 shot at a mass vaccination event.