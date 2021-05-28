Tennessee teenager missing for two years found safe in Alabama, officials say

Daphne Westbrook was allegedly kidnapped by her father in 2019. She has been found safe, officials announced. Hamilton County District Attorney's Office

Daphne Westbrook, an 18-year-old girl who had been missing for two years, has been found safe, officials announced Friday.

Authorities sought help earlier this month finding Westbrook, a Tennessee native, who was allegedly kidnapped in October 2019 by her father, John Oliver Westbrook. Daphne and her dogs disappeared from Chattanooga after failing to return home from a weekend visit with her dad, the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office said.

Daphne was believed to be held against her will by her father, who is “an IT expert specializing in security, block chain technology and bitcoin,” McClatchy News reported.

An Endangered Child Alert was issued Sunday. Authorities said John may have traveled west with Daphne and he had known contacts in Colorado, New Mexico, California and Washington.

Friday morning, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Daphne was found safe in Samson, Alabama. Officials did not state the circumstances that led to her recovery.

UPDATE: Daphne Westbrook, the subject of an Endangered Child Alert issued under the Holly Bobo Act earlier this week, has been found safe in Samson, Alabama!



Thank you for joining us in staying vigilant in this ongoing search!

Daphne’s father remains on the loose, according to the district attorney’s office.

“We are thankful Daphne is safe and no longer being held by her father,” the district attorney stated. “It is especially gratifying to be able to tell her mom that Daphne is free and no longer being hidden. This doesn’t change our goal to find and prosecute John Westbrook. Our investigation remains active and we expect new developments within the next couple of weeks.”

John Westbrook was previously indicted on aggravated kidnapping charges.