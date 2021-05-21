19-year-old drowns trying to swim across cove at popular Georgia lake, officials say

A 19-year-old drowned at Young Deer Creek on Lake Lanier in Georgia, officials said. He tried to swim across a cove when he became too tired and went under. Getty Images | Royalty Free

A dive team pulled the body of a 19-year-old from Lake Lanier on Thursday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources told news outlets.

The teen was attempting to swim across a cove at Young Deer Creek in Forsyth County when he apparently got too tired and went under, Mark McKinnon, a spokesperson for the department, told 11Alive.

A dive team used sonar to find and recover his body from 22-feet-deep water, 11Alive reported. Officials are waiting to release the teen’s name until after his family has been notified.

The drowning is the third death on Lake Lanier so far in 2021, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution. In 2020, seven people drowned in Lake Lanier.

“It is a very large lake,” McKinnon told McClatchy News in April. “There’s about 8 million visitors a year to Lake Lanier ... so there’s a lot of traffic.”

In April, a South Carolina man drowned after strong winds separated him from his boat, McClatchy News reported.

Earlier this month, officials recovered the body of a 23-year-old who jumped off a pontoon boat and never resurfaced, according to WSBTV.