Idaho woman’s last-minute decision to stop in Vegas pays off with massive jackpot win

A Chubbuck, Idaho, woman sat at a Wheel of Fortune machine for fewer than 4 minutes at the Westgate Las Vegas before she won the jackpot of nearly $1.3 million. Westgate Las Vegas

An Idaho woman was traveling to Texas when she and her husband decided to make a stop in Las Vegas.

The couple told the Westgate Las Vegas casino it was a last-minute decision to change their route. But it paid off big time for Jennifer Hall from Chubbuck.

Another Westgate Winner! Lucky guest from Idaho spins the Wheel of Fortune and collects $1,253,701! #LegendaryWestgateFun pic.twitter.com/3mnAjFYnuG — Westgate Las Vegas (@WestgateVegas) May 18, 2021

She hit the jackpot Tuesday of nearly $1.3 million.

Hall had sat down at a Wheel of Fortune casino game at 4:30 a.m. She was at the machine for fewer than four minutes when she realized she had won the jackpot.

She walked away with a total of $1,253,701.

The Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino is an off-the-Strip casino with 95,000 square feet of games and slots. The Wheel of Fortune game is a guest favorite, according to its website.