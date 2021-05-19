National
Idaho woman’s last-minute decision to stop in Vegas pays off with massive jackpot win
An Idaho woman was traveling to Texas when she and her husband decided to make a stop in Las Vegas.
The couple told the Westgate Las Vegas casino it was a last-minute decision to change their route. But it paid off big time for Jennifer Hall from Chubbuck.
She hit the jackpot Tuesday of nearly $1.3 million.
Hall had sat down at a Wheel of Fortune casino game at 4:30 a.m. She was at the machine for fewer than four minutes when she realized she had won the jackpot.
She walked away with a total of $1,253,701.
The Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino is an off-the-Strip casino with 95,000 square feet of games and slots. The Wheel of Fortune game is a guest favorite, according to its website.
Comments