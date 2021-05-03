Baby lands in bay during crash on Maryland bridge. Good Samaritan dives in to save her

A good Samaritan jumped over the guardrail into a Maryland bay and saved an infant thrown from this vehicle during a crash. Ocean City Fire Department photo

A good Samaritan is credited with saving a baby in dramatic fashion, after the child was thrown from a bridge during a multi-vehicle crash and landed 30 feet below in Maryland’s Assawoman Bay.

It happened around 2:47 p.m. Sunday, and the child had been a passenger in a vehicle that was left teetering over the guardrail of the Route 90 bridge, according to the Ocean City Fire Department.

In all, eight people were sent to hospitals from the crash scene, fire officials said.

“During the collision, one pediatric patient was ejected from the car teetering over the guardrail and landed into the Assawoman Bay,” the Ocean City Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

“A Good Samaritan immediately jumped over the guardrail and into the bay, rescuing the infant.”

The child was flown to Johns Hopkins Children’s Hospital. Officials did not release a medical condition.

The good Samaritan was not identified.

Ocean City firefighter Rob Korb of Ocean City was among the witnesses, and he posted a series of photos showing five vehicles were involved. Some appeared to have been hit head-on, he said.

The infant, a girl, was unconscious in the water when he arrived “moments after it occurred,” Korb said. The good Samaritan was a male in his 40s, and Korb says the man immediately began performing CPR on the child in the water.

He says the child fell about 30 feet below the bridge before hitting the water.

The two were pulled from the bay by a boater, who took them to shore, Korb said. “I’ve been on some crazy jobs over the years but this one will be one to remember,” he wrote on social media.

Investigators have not said what caused the crash.