Bear kills woman while she walks her dogs, Colorado officials say. ‘Sad and tragic’

A black bear grazes in a field in Calais, Vermont, in 2012. A 39-year-old Durango, Colorado, woman died in a bear attack Friday while out walking her dogs. Her boyfriend found her body when she didn’t return home. Associated Press file

Puzzled to find his girlfriend’s two dogs outside their home Friday night, a Durango man went looking for her, Colorado officials said.

After an hour-long search, he found the 39-year-old woman had been killed by a bear while walking the dogs, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said in a news release.

“It’s a very sad and tragic event,” Jason Clay of the agency told KCNC. “It’s bear habitat and bears are known to be there and expected to be there.”

Wildlife officials later killed a female black bear and two cubs after tracking them with dogs. Officials said a necropsy, or animal autopsy, and DNA tests will be performed to confirm the mother bear, estimated to be at least 10 years old, attacked the woman.

“Anytime there’s an attack on a human, our policy is to put those bears down,” Clay told The Durango Herald. “Our No. 1 job is always to keep human health and safety in mind.”

Wildlife officials discovered the woman’s body had been partially eaten and found “an abundance of bear scat and hair” at the scene of the attack near Trimble, north of Durango, the agency reported.

“Bear attacks are extremely rare,” Cory Chick, the agency’s southwest region manager, said in the release. He said bears in Colorado are now emerging from hibernation.

Clay advised that people make noise when out in areas where bears are known to be around, The Durango Herald reported. Bear spray and air horns also make good deterrents.

If you encounter a bear, talk quietly to it and wait for it to leave, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials advised. Do not climb trees or run from bears. If you spot cubs, assume the mother is nearby and leave immediately. But fight back if attacked by a bear. Do not play dead.

“These are wild animals,” Clay told the publication, “and bears are dangerous animals.”