Celebration and tears: Reactions pour in after Derek Chauvin found guilty

People cheer after a guilty verdict was announced at the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn. Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) AP

Tense crowds gathered in Minneapolis and across the U.S. erupted in celebration Tuesday after former police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted on three charges in the death of George Floyd nearly one year ago.

To many Black Americans and racial justice advocates, the verdict marks what they hope will be a turning point in American policing and a sign of increasing accountability for police officers.

WATCH: George Floyd's family reacts to the conviction of Derek Chauvin on all three counts in the death of George Floyd. https://t.co/6nN46Fosol pic.twitter.com/15Q5jiE3oB — ABC News (@ABC) April 20, 2021

The crowd at George Floyd Square hears the verdict ... pic.twitter.com/XmjdRR8njl — Nick Ferraro (@NFerraroPiPress) April 20, 2021

Floyd, 46, died while in police custody on May 25, as Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for more than 9 minutes — and as three other officers chose not to intervene.

The moment Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder in the second degree outside Hennepin County Gov Center. He was also found guilty of murder in the third degree, guilty manslaughter on the second degree, and guilty on all counts. pic.twitter.com/PQsIGuXraW — Caroline Haskins (@caro1inehaskins) April 20, 2021

Announcement of a guilty verdict on all three counts in State v. Chauvin outside the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis #Minneapolis #ChauvinVerdict #ChauvinTrial pic.twitter.com/U3MiCkvS4T — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) April 20, 2021

Chauvin’s trial started with jury selection on March 8 and on Tuesday, a jury of seven women and five men found him guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

He was taken away in handcuffs and will be sentenced in eight weeks.

“Say his name! George Floyd!” Chants have continued non-stop for the last 10 minutes. pic.twitter.com/q3I0ezNgnJ — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) April 20, 2021

Rodney Floyd, George Floyd's brother, reacts to verdict: "No family in history ever got this far. We were able to get a guilty charge on all counts. We got a chance to go to trial and we took it all the way. This right here is for everyone that's been in this situation." pic.twitter.com/CmoB8UkW8z — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 20, 2021