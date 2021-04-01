National
Dog sniffs out breakfast burritos and finds $60,000 worth of fentanyl inside, feds say
A patrol dog sniffed out fentanyl stuffed inside breakfast burritos near the U.S.-Mexico border Monday, according to Customs and Border Protection.
Officials said in a news release that a 37-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Tahoe was flagged at an inspection checkpoint in Yuma on Monday afternoon. One of the agency’s dogs pointed its handlers to a black backpack inside the car, where they discovered fentanyl pills stuffed inside foiled-wrapped breakfast burritos, according to CBP.
The fentanyl pills weighed more than five pounds, with officials estimating the drugs’ worth at around $60,000.
Agents said they arrested the man and the fentanyl was seized.
