Ban textbooks that ‘promote’ or ‘support’ LGBTQ community, Tennessee lawmaker says

A bill introduced by a Tennessee state representative would prohibit the state from issuing school textbooks that address the LGBTQ community.

Bruce Griffey, a Republican from Paris, Tennessee, wrote in the bill public schools should only focus on material that is important for student success, “such as reading, science and mathematics.”

“Textbooks... that promote, normalize, support or address controversial social issues, such as lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender lifestyles are inappropriate,” Griffey wrote in the bill. He did not list any other issues he deemed controversial.

“LGBTQ issues and lifestyles should be subject to the same restrictions and limitations placed on the teaching of religion in public schools,” he added.

Griffey was unsure if Tennessee is currently using any materials that would be banned under his bill. If there are books that include LGBTQ content, Griffey said they would need to be replaced. That would lead to a “mandatory increase in local expenditures” to replace the books, the lawmaker wrote.

He wants the bill to be approved because the LGBT lifestyle “offends a significant portion of students, parents, and Tennessee residents with Christian values,” the bill says.

The bill will be considered by the Education Instruction Subcommittee later this month.

If it is approved, it would take effect July 1.

Griffey’s proposal is the latest in a trend of attempts to ban LGBT materials from schools and libraries. Eight of the 10 most challenged books in 2019, according to the American Library Association, involved LGBTQ themes.

”A notable feature of these challenges is an effort to frame any material with LGBTQIA+ themes or characters as inherently pornographic or unsuitable for minors, even when the materials are intended for children and families and they are age and developmentally appropriate,” the association said last year.

Griffey was also the co-sponsor on a bill that would ban transgender athletes from participating in girls’ sports, WZTV reported. That bill was approved this week and awaits a signature from Gov. Bill Lee.