Tired of parents snooping? Washington native creates new app just for young adults

A new app accessible only to young adults aims to prevent parents from hovering on social media, its creator says.

Scott Avy, a native of Olympia, Washington, created the Limit app exclusively for those 18 to 25 years old, he told McClatchy News in an email.

“The purpose isn’t to discriminate against anyone, but instead to provide a space where you, as a young adult, have the opportunity to make mistakes and fall without hearing back, ‘You’re a stupid millennial’ or whatever it is,” Avy told GeekWire. “And you’re able to actually grow with your tribe during that phase.”

Users can post photos and videos as well as message friends like other social media platforms, but there’s almost no chance someone outside that age group can view them, according to the Apple App Store.

The app is “an exclusive social network to freely express yourself,” as long as you verify your identity, according to Avy.

There are “no fake accounts guaranteed” because of the app’s secure verification process, Avy says. The verification process takes about 24 hours once the credentials are submitted, the app says.

Not only do users not need to worry about fraudsters, but the app aims to be free of parental interference.

“No need to create fake Instagram accounts anymore to hide from your helicopter Mom, Dad, or others to be yourself. #SorryMom,” Avy said.

Downloading the app is free and there are no advertisements, the App Store says.

But remember, once you turn 26 years old the app is off limits.