‘Out-of-work’ Bruno Mars begs Grammys to let him and Anderson Paak perform at show

Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak are begging the Recording Academy to let them perform at this Sunday’s Grammy Awards. Associated Press

A couple of out-of-work musicians, Grammy-award winning Bruno Mars and .Anderson Paak, are itching for the opportunity to perform once again.

The duo of the newly formed Silk Sonic are begging the Recording Academy to let them perform at Sunday’s award show. Their fans have chipped in, as #LetSilkSonicThrive trended on Twitter on Sunday.

In a hilarious post Sunday, Mars asked the Recording Academy to allow them to hit the stage at the Grammys.

“We haven’t been able to perform for a while and we just want to sing,” Mars tweeted. “We’ll send in an audition tape and take as many COVID tests as we need to. I promise we won’t be extra. We just really want a gig again.”

The Recording Academy announced Sunday performers at the Grammys will include Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, BTS, Cardi B, Bad Bunny and more. The notable exclusion is Silk Sonic, according to Mars and Paak.

If they don’t get their own opportunity at the award show, maybe another popular act will let them be a part of their set.

“Bro the @RecordingAcad haven’t even responded. @BTS_bighit do y’all need a drummer?” Paak tweeted to popular K-pop act BTS.

Last week, the duo released their debut single, titled “Leave the Door Open.” It’s amassed 12 million streams on Spotify and the music video has been viewed more than 17 million times on YouTube in its first three days.

They’re no strangers to the Grammy awards. Mars has won 11 Grammys in his solo career and Paak has won three. Both have also performed at the show.

“Wow this started with just us 2 and now we’re a whole army!” Mars tweeted as #LetSilkSonicThrive trended. “There’s nothing we can’t do. First the Grammys then the world!”

With or without Silk Sonic, the Grammy Awards will air on CBS Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.