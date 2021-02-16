‘Bodies’ in roadside pond scare drivers – but aren’t what they seem, California cops say

California Highway Patrol received a call about a bodies spotted floating in a roadside pond near Stockton, but they turned out to be mannequins. Screengrab from California Highway Patrol of Stockton's Facebook page.

Drivers passed by a macabre scene in Stockton, California, on Monday, spotting bodies and limbs floating on the surface of a roadside pond, but police say there’s nothing to worry about.

“This was just some mannequins out for a morning swim,” the California Highway Patrol in Stockton said in a Facebook post that also showed photos from the scene.

The mannequins and their body parts were convincing enough that a trucker called 911 around 8 a.m., reporting that he saw a body floating in the water off Highway 99, KOVR reported.

Police rushed to the area, expecting a grim discovery.

Instead, they found a mannequin, wearing a jacket but no pants. Several mannequin torsos and limbs, including at least three legs, were also floating in the pond.

“We’re not sure where these mannequins came from or how they got in the water,” police said.

Perhaps it was the work of the ‘“Stockton Kraken,” the post said, jokingly.

Authorities removed the mannequins and their pieces from the pond to put an end to any more 911 calls, KOVR reported.

“Sometimes we see the worst scenarios in different situations, but this one we got a good laugh out of it and a good chuckle,” Officer Ruben Jones told the outlet.