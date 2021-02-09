Shark viciously attacks elephant seals, but here’s how they survived, CA photos show

Three elephant seals had fresh shark bites at Point Reyes National Seashore, the park said. Point Reyes National Seashore/NPS photo

A white shark viciously took massive bites out of three elephant seals — but their blubber fat protected them, California officials said.

Elephant seals only have two predators. White sharks and orcas are the only known animals to prey on the large elephant seals, according to the National Park Service.

Where there are elephant seals, there are probably white sharks! At Point Reyes National Seashore, we don't typically... Posted by Point Reyes National Seashore on Monday, February 8, 2021

“Where there are elephant seals, there are probably white sharks,” Point Reyes National Seashore said on Facebook. “At Point Reyes National Seashore, we don’t typically see fresh shark bites on the large male elephant seals. But, recently, we have seen 3 subadult elephant seals with very fresh shark bites.”

The wounds look alarming. Photos show chunks missing from the sides of the seals’ bodies. To the unknowing eye, it looks like the bites would cause significant damage.

For the seals, however, their fatty build can be a real life-saver..

“These three seals are the lucky ones that have survived a shark trying to make a meal out of them,” officials wrote. “Elephant seals have an amazing ability in healing their wounds, and these seals will most likely survive since the bite was only in their blubber layer.”

The blubber layer is a thick build up of fatty tissue that helps elephant seals stay warm in the deep ocean, according to the nonprofit Friends of the Elephant Seal. It’s made from different types of fat and keeps internal organs protected.

In many cases, elephant seals can survive shark bites because of their blubber layer — but may end up with large scars on their bodies after the wounds heal.

“Smaller seals still provide a good meal to the sharks and are not as difficult to fight against as the larger adult seals,” park officials said. “The lucky seals that get away have some pretty cool scars that they can brag about.”