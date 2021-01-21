Which team is your state rooting for in NFL championship games? Map shows favorites

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

Utterly gutted that your favorite NFL team didn’t make it to the AFC and NFC championship games? Then this map designed by CBS Sports sure as heck won’t do you any favors.

But if you’re looking to see who America is rooting for, you’re in luck.

According to Total Pro Sports, the graphic “used geotagged Twitter data and fan hashtags to show who all states are rooting for in the Championship games.”

While some states will likely come as no surprise — like Missouri and Kansas rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs — others seem a little out of sorts.

Who expected California hopping on the Bills Mafia bandwagon? In fact, on a state-by-state basis, the Bills have the most support of any remaining NFL team with 22 states in their column.

Super Bowl Rooting Interest Twitter Map ️



Buffalo Bills: 22 States

Kansas City Chiefs: 10 States

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 10 States

Green Bay Packers: 8 States



Thoughts pic.twitter.com/UurcysNqWL — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 20, 2021

Another thing is for certain: Boston still has lingering feelings for their former golden boy quarterback, Tom Brady, who is looking to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl during his first year in the NFC.

Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine are all pulling for the Buccaneers and the former New England Patriots quarterback, the map shows.

And, of course, Twitter users had some questions regarding the results.

Does Massachusetts really want Tampa Bay to win? — ʀ ᴊ (@__R2J) January 20, 2021

I’m bad with the American map, but I’m pretty sure this is telling me Wyoming is cheering for the chiefs? Yeah ok, and Jennifer Aniston wants me. — Stephen Salerno (@SalernoSteve) January 21, 2021

Me, when the cowboys keep saying they're america's team pic.twitter.com/zdboBatEEg — Mr. Dobalina (@Fancee_Pantsie) January 21, 2021

No Broncos fan wants the Chiefs to win the SB, pretty much against them is my pick any of the other 3 teams would be fine by me — Alberto Milian (@amilian) January 21, 2021

Tampa Bay takes on the Green Bay Packers at 3:05 p.m. EST in the NFC championship game on Sunday, followed by the AFC championship game between the Buffalo Bills and Chiefs at 6:40 p.m. EST.

The winners of each game will face off in the Super Bowl on Feb. 7 in Tampa, Florida.