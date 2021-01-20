Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez meet with National Guard before inauguration performances

Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez are among the performers for Wednesday’s inauguration of Joe Biden. Associated Press

Some of the artists who will perform during the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden took time to pose for pictures with National Guard members Tuesday.

Jennifer Lopez, who will sing during the inauguration Wednesday afternoon, said it was “an honor” to meet some of the National Guard soldiers. About 15,000 troops are in Washington, D.C., for the inauguration and thousands more are on standby, according to the Military Times.

“What an honor to spend a few moments with these brave men and women,” Lopez posted on Instagram Tuesday. “Thank you for your service and sacrifice. I honor you today and everyday. Tomorrow I sing for you and all Americans.”

Lady Gaga, who will sing the national anthem during the event, was also seen posing with National Guard members. She did not share photos, but some appeared on social media Tuesday during the inauguration rehearsal.

Lady Gaga at the Capitol Building ahead of her National Anthem performance for Joe Biden’s inauguration tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ushu5wG6iw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 19, 2021 Lady Gaga talking to the National Guard outside Capitol Hill moments ago! pic.twitter.com/oFIoh0Ul3Z — GagaBible | Chromatica ️ (@GagaBible_) January 19, 2021

She wrote on Instagram that Wednesday “will be a day of peace for all Americans.”

“A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance, not fear,” she said. “A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety from our souls.”

Chrissy Teigen, in the nation’s capital for John Legend’s performance during Wednesday night’s “Celebrating America” special, also shared photos of her and her husband with some of the soldiers.

“We got lost on the way to soundcheck but stumbled across these literal f****** heroes!!” Teigen wrote.