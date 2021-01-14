Pastor tells his Texas congregants to keep weapons loaded for Biden’s inauguration

Lead pastor Brandon Burden, of KingdomLife Church in Frisco, Texas, urged his congregation to take precautions before next week’s inauguration of Joe Biden. Google Maps

The pastor of a Texas church urged his congregants Sunday to take precautions ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week.

Brandon Burden, lead pastor at KingdomLife Church in Frisco, said in his sermon that the congregants should prepare for an emergency by keeping their weapons loaded and stocking up on food and water.

“We are locked and loaded at the Burden house,” he said.

His message came along with prayers for President Donald Trump and a mention of an executive order from God. He said “prophetic voices” told him Trump will remain president and it’s up to Christians to execute that order.

“We have an executive order — not from Congress or D.C., but from the desk of the CEO of heaven, the boss of the planet,” Burden said. “He said from his desk in heaven, this is my will; Trump will be in office for eight years.”

The sermon was held a few days after the House and Congress confirmed Biden as President-elect on Jan. 6. On Wednesday, Trump was impeached for the second time by the House.

Burden often spoke in tongues during his sermon, while an American flag and Texas flag were being waved in front of the stage.

“Take down the walls of Jericho. The Lord says your Jericho is Washington, D.C. That’s your fortified city,” Burden said.

He also called out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other lawmakers, calling them “a bunch of snakes who don’t want Trump.”

“They want him out because Trump is a reformer, Trump is an awakener and Trump is causing this populous nationalist movement,” he added.

Biden will be inaugurated as president Jan. 20.

In a video message Wednesday that came after he was impeached, Trump asked for tempers to be calmed and for his supporters to help ease tensions.

“No true supporter of mine could ever endorse political violence,” Trump said. “No true supporter of mine could ever disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag.”