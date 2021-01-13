One of the rarest animals in Yellowstone captured on trail camera for the first time

A wolverine was caught on Yellowstone’s trail camera for the first time, the park said. Screengrab from Yellowstone National Park

A rare and elusive creature was caught on camera for the first time within Yellowstone National Park, officials said.

Yellowstone park officials said one of the ecosystem’s rarest mammals triggered a trail camera last month and was seen on video for the first time.

“Wolverines (Gulo gulo), mid-sized carnivores in the weasel family that typically occupy high-elevation alpine and forest habitats, exist in low densities in the park and are rarely detected,” Yellowstone officials wrote Wednesday on Facebook.

There are only seven documented wolverines in Yellowstone and nearby national forest, according to the National Park Service. They can be between 38 and 47 inches long, and weigh between 13 and 31 pounds.

They’re “active year-round” and breed from April to October, according to the National Park Service. During the winter months, they “den in deep snow.”

Biologists have used trail cameras to monitor cougar populations in the park since 2014, park officials said.

“But this technology has since become increasingly valuable for detecting and monitoring a variety of species and aspects of Yellowstone’s ecology,” Yellowstone officials said. “This is the first video footage of a wolverine since remote cameras have been deployed in the park.”