National
One Direction singer sells lavish California hideaway for over $10 million. Take a peek
Singer Liam Payne of One Direction fame has sold his elegant Spanish-style compound, hidden in the Santa Monica mountains in the community of Monte Nido, for $10.16 million, the Los Angeles Times reported.
That’s about $161,000 more than he paid for it in 2015, according to the Los Angles Times.
The lavish estate serves as a scenic retreat away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Koi ponds and waterfalls greet with a sense of pure relaxation.
The main house is a 9,700-square-foot, five bedroom, seven-and-a-half bath artificial marvel with arched doorways, wrought-iron accents and spiral staircases.
The estate has everything a born entertainer could dream of, including a game room, home theater, family kitchen, and a stunning two-story library. There also is a resort pool, massage/meditation house, recording studio, and a pool house with a guest room and full gym.
Payne rose to fame as a member of the boy band One Direction and when the group went on hiatus, he released his debut solo album “LP1” in December of 2019.
Comments