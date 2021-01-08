Angry roosters storm New Jersey McDonald’s day after new chicken sandwiches revealed

A duo of crazed chickens was arrested at New Jersey McDonald’s this week, after customers accused the birds of “wreaking havoc.”

Some angry chickens were arrested at a McDonald’s this week, after the restaurant complained they were “wreaking havoc” and harassing customers, according to the Washington Township Police in northwest New Jersey.

It happened Tuesday, which is coincidentally the day after news broke that the popular fast-food chain was launching three new chicken sandwiches next month.

An officer rushed to the scene — lest the culprits “fly the coup” — and found “two suspect chickens harassing and chasing customers and pecking at car tires,” the department posted Jan. 5 on Facebook.

“We cannot confirm at this time if they were targeting specific customers (with chicken nuggets and sandwiches in hand) or random customers.,” the department said.

“A short while later (the officer), with assistance from the manager, was able to take 2 suspects into custody ... for further questioning.”

The tongue-in-cheek post included a photo of an officer identified only as “Robbie” holding a rooster in each arm. It also made a reference to rumors the “activity might be in response to McDonald’s plan of offering 3 new chicken sandwiches.”

An update to the Facebook post said an owner came forward to claim the two “fowl suspects.” The owner’s name was not released, nor was it explained how the two birds got loose.

The post has gotten 1,200 reactions, nearly 600 shares, and more than 200 comments since Tuesday, many of them bird puns.

“Maybe they were protesting. Were they carrying little signs?” one commenter asked on the department’s Facebook page.

“I heard they were going to hit up KFC next,” another wrote.