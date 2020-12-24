Rancher uses cattle to share heartfelt message with health workers in Nebraska field

Nebraska rancher David Schuler shared a message for health care workers during COVID-19 pandemic by lining up cattle in a heart and electrocardiogram shape. Screen grab from GroOp, LLC on Vimeo.

A Nebraska rancher created a heartfelt message for health care workers with help from his cattle.

David Schuler shared drone video of hundreds of cows lining up to eat in the design of an electrocardiogram and heart.

“This year, I dedicate my cattle art to the real MVP’s of 2020,” Schuler posted on Facebook. “We all know many who gave 110% this year, and while it’s not easy, we owe them everything.”

The video is uploaded to the website for Schuler Red Angus in Bridgeport, a rural community in western Nebraska.

Schuler has previously created designs with cattle by feeding them in different shapes, including a “BEEF” message last Christmas. But this year he wanted to honor health care workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It didn’t seem right to do anything this year without recognizing the health care workers,” Schuler told the Lincoln Journal Star. “It just seems like everywhere you look, someone knows someone who was in the hospital or has been affected by (the virus).”