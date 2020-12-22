Men use AK-47 to shoot up California strip club after face mask dispute, DA says

Three men arrested Thursday shot up an Anaheim, California, strip club with an AK-47 on Halloween over face mask rules, prosecutors say.

Thrown out of a California strip club on Halloween night for not wearing face masks, three customers came back with an AK-47, prosecutors say.

The men fired 15 shots into the Sahara Club in Anaheim, injuring two employees and a patron, the Orange County District Attorney’s office said in a release.

Now two of the three could face life in prison after their arrests Thursday, the office said. All three have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

One person suffered a broken shoulder in the Oct. 31 attack and another required surgery, the district attorney’s office said.

Edgar Nava-Ayala, 34, and Daniel Juvenal Ocampo, 22, both of Anaheim, had been escorted from the strip club after refusing to wear face masks, the release says.

They returned with Juan Jose Acosta-Soto, 20, also of Anaheim, who had been at the club with them and Nava-Ayala opened fire with the AK-47, prosecutors say.

Anaheim police arrested all three Thursday, the release says.

Nava-Ayala faces charges including three felony counts of attempted murder with premeditation and deliberation, three felony counts of assault with an assault weapon, and one felony count of shooting into an occupied building, prosecutors say.

He’s also charged with seven felony enhancements of personal use of an assault weapon and three felony enhancements of causing great bodily injury, the release says.

Nava-Ayala faces up to 84 years to life in prison if convicted, prosecutors say.

Ocampo faces charges including three felony counts of attempted murder with premeditation and deliberation, three felony counts of assault with an assault weapon, and one felony count of shooting into an occupied building, the release says.

He’s also charged with seven felony enhancements of supplying a firearm for the commission of a felony, prosecutors say. He faces up to 21 years to life in prison if convicted.

Acosta-Soto, who faces charges including three felony counts of assault with an assault weapon and one felony count of shooting into an occupied building, could face up to 17 years in prison if convicted, prosecutors say.

The three men are jailed on $5 million bail each, the release says.