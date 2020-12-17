This $27.5 million mansion with helipad may be Idaho’s priciest home. Take a look

A $27.5 million lakefront property in Idaho could be the state’s priciest residential sale to date, a listing agent said.

The sale of Sky Pine Estate — the property at 7831 West Windy Bay Road in Worley — closed on Dec. 2, John Rice, a spokesman for Christie’s International Real Estate, told McClatchy News in an email. The home is almost 7 hours north of Boise.

The estate sold for $27.5 million, which is the highest residential sale in the state that the listing agent knows of, Rice said. It was listed at $30 million, according to a website dedicated to the property.

What makes the property more expensive than any other in Idaho?

The home sits on 27 acres along North Idaho’s Lake Coeur d’Alene. It’s more than 16,000 square feet, has more than 870 feet of lake shoreline and a boathouse.

It features four “lakeview suites” as bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half baths, according to the website. The interior has high ceilings and plenty of windows with views of the lake, photos show.

Additionally, the property has its own helicopter landing pad and twin hangers at the Coeur d’Alene Airport.

“When the time finally came to sell this grand landmark, the estate’s owner searched nationwide for an agent with the global reach and ultra-luxury marketing expertise to properly — and successfully — find SkyPine’s next owner,” Rice said. “The process of finding SkyPine’s new owner — from pre-marketing to the close of escrow — took just 119 days.”