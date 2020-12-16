‘What, did we win a million bucks?’ Oregon couple hit lottery at lucky liquor store

An Oregon liquor store sold another million-dollar lottery ticket, good news for the couple who recently won big.

Vanessa Ottinger checked her ticket carefully after playing the Mega Millions, KPTV reported.

“What, did we win a million bucks?” her husband Craig asked Ottinger, according to KPTV.

She got to respond with an excited yes, according to KVAL.

They matched five out of five numbers in October to win $1 million. If they had matched the Mega Ball, they could have received $77 million, according to The Oregonian.

It’s not the first time a big-winner ticket has been sold in the King City Liquor Store, The Oregonian reported. The store has sold two $1 million Mega Million prizes in three years, according to KPTV. It also sold a $23 million winning ticket in the 1990s, the store owner told media outlets.

“If the win was a shock for the Tigard couple, it was an even bigger shock for Sherry Daniels, owner of The King City Liquor Store,” the Oregon Lottery said, according to KVAL. “The long-time Oregon Lottery retailer has seen its share of jackpot wins, that for some reason just keep happening.”