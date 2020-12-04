‘Black Panther’ star slammed for sharing video casting doubt on COVID vaccine

“Black Panther” star Letitia Wright says she is being “canceled” after sharing a video on Twitter that casts doubt on the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a since-deleted tweet, Wright posted a video by YouTube discussion channel On The Table, E! Online reported. The video is titled, “COVID-19 Vaccine, Should We Take It?”

Wright, who portrays Shuri in “Black Panther” and the recent “Avengers” movies, responded to several people who criticized her sharing the video.

“If you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself....you get cancelled,” Wright tweeted.

The actress said she listens to doctors on both sides of the vaccine discussion

She told one Twitter user it was not her intention “to make anyone upset.”

“Nor am I saying don’t take it. I’m just concerned about what’s in it, that’s all,” she said. “Isn’t that fair to question or ask?”

Don Cheadle, one of Wright’s co-stars in “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame,” called the video “hot garbage.”

“Every time I stopped and listened, he and everything he said sound crazy,” Cheadle said of the video. “I would never defend anybody posting this, but I still won’t throw her away over it.”

Wright “may take on a more prominent role” in the sequel to “Black Panther” following the death of Chadwick Boseman, who played the title role, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Wright’s character is the the younger sister of T’Challa, Boseman’s character.

After sending dozens of tweets late Thursday, Wright ended the vaccine discussion Friday morning.

“My intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies,” she said. “Nothing else.”