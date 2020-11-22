Wichita Eagle Logo
Lottery player goes ‘with the flow’ when she gets wrong Missouri ticket. It paid off

For a woman in Missouri, deciding to “go with the flow” paid off big time, lottery officials said.

Paige Nelson went into a 7-Eleven in Chesterfield to purchase a scratch-off lottery ticket, officials said in a Nov. 17 news release.

But she ended up with a different ticket than the one she’d had her eye on.

“I was trying to buy another ticket,” Nelson told lottery officials.

The sales clerk accidentally gave Nelson a $5 Break the Bank ticket, but instead of correcting the mistake, Nelson decided to take it home.

When she scratched it off, she was glad she did. Nelson won $100,000 — the ticket’s top prize.

“I didn’t believe it,” she told lottery officials. “I just started jumping up and down screaming.”

The Break the Bank Scratchers game has nearly $6 million in unclaimed prizes, including two more top $100,000 prizes, lottery officials said.

