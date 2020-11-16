National
Tired of flying commercial? Costco offering private jet membership — and it’s pricey
You can purchase a lot things at Costco — tubs of pretzels, soap in bulk, even caskets. And now, you can buy a private jet membership.
Costco is selling a one-year private jet membership from aviation company Wheels Up.
The cost? A cool $17,499.
The fee will net you access to the Wheels Up fleet of aircraft for one year, along with a $3,500 Costco gift card, according to the Costco product description.
But be aware: The subscription doesn’t cover the cost of flights — members have to pay for those on top of the membership price, though the latter does get you a $4,000 flight credit.
Members will also receive a one-year subscription to Inspirato, a luxury vacation rental club.
Wheels Up manages a fleet of nearly 300 aircraft. It also has access to more than 1,250 partner aircraft, Costco said. It has “guaranteed nationwide availability up to 365 days a year” if you book with at least 24 hours notice.
Members can “pay as you fly” or buy a Fund Program which is sold separately through Wheels Up, Costco said. These programs offer “lower billable fly times” and “lower rates,” CNN reported.
If you’re itching for a private jet membership, but can’t shell out $17,499, there is a cheaper no-frills option.
Costco also sells a $1,994.99 Wheels Up membership that doesn’t come with any of the perks — that means no Costco gift card, no vacation rental membership and no flight credit.
