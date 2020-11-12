Firefighter charged in death of Texas coworker at KOA campground, Colorado sheriff says

A Texas firefighter was charged with murder in the death of a coworker at a KOA campground in Colorado, officials say.

Pueblo County sheriff’s deputies went to the campground south of Colorado Springs after reports of gunfire Wednesday night. The deputies found a man shot in the head lying on the ground next to a vehicle with the passenger door open, officials say.

The 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputies found another man in a nearby field and arrested him, officials say. He was later identified as 30-year-old Evan Gaw. He was charged with second-degree murder after an investigation.

Gaw is a firefighter in Odessa, KWES reported. The city identified the man who died as Michael Mack, another firefighter and EMT, the news outlet reported.

The firefighters had rented a spot at the campground for the night, officials say.

Authorities have not released a motive for the killing. The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing.

“Odessa Fire Rescue, along with the City of Odessa, would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Mack family,” the city told KMID in a statement. “Michael Mack was an outstanding employee and individual, who will be greatly missed.”