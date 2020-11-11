Wichita Eagle Logo
NBA superstar Luka Doncic plants roots in Texas. Take a look at new $2.7 million pad

FILE - In this March 11, 2020, file photo, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) handles the ball against the Denver Nuggets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)
FILE - In this March 11, 2020, file photo, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) handles the ball against the Denver Nuggets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File) Ron Jenkins AP

Wunderkind Luka Doncic took the NBA world by storm when he first stepped on the professional hardwood a couple years ago, and now he wants the city of Dallas to know that he plans on cashing in for the long haul.

The Mavericks’ guard recently bought a 5,225-square-foot Preston Hollow estate for $2.7 million, right down the street from his boss — Mark Cuban, Total Pro Sports said.

According to Realtor.com, the four-bedroom, six-bathroom house has an open floorplan with “oversized windows throughout the home provide picturesque views of the sleek pool and meticulously maintained backyard complete, while providing incredible natural light.”

One of our Certified Sweet homes has just been purchased by the great NBA star Luka Dončić! #thesweetesthomesindallasfortworth #dallasrealestatenews #lukadončić #luxurylistings #listingoftheday #luxuryliving #prestonhollow #bluffview #northdallas

The house has an outdoor entertainment space with a drop-down movie projection screen and a pavilion with a grill and built-in heaters, in case the 21-year-old All-NBA player wishes to entertain off the court and in the comfort of his own new digs.

Doncic’s new Dallas digs. Screen grab courtesy of Instagram @candysdirt
Kitchen. Screen grab courtesy of Instagram @candysdirt
Primary bathroom. Screen grab courtesy of Instagram @candysdirt

“Dirk’s been here 21 years,” Doncic said during the 2019 Mavericks Media day, Sports Illustrated reported. “I want to stay here. If they want me, I’ll be here.”

Looks like he’s making good on that aspiration.

Doncic has showcased his worth in his early years with Dallas, especially during the first round of the 2020 NBA playoffs where the guard put up a 43-point triple-double and a winning step-back 3-pointer in Game 4 against the LA Clippers.

“Don’t try to compare him to others,” Cuban tweeted out after the impressive win. “He’s blazing his own path.”

