Beaver trapped in Texas lake rescued thanks to officers’ creative thinking, video shows

A beaver was freed from a Texas lake Sunday thanks to officers’ ingenious solution.

Southlake Department of Public Safety officers were called to a local lake Sunday morning after receiving reports that a beaver was trapped in the water, the department said in a Facebook post.

Photos show the beaver swimming in a pool of water enclosed by a stone wall several feet high on some sides.

For 30 minutes, officers tried everything they could to get the beaver out of the water, including attempting to catch him in a net and coax him off his blue floatie, both to no avail.

Then, they hatched a plan.

Officers took a plank of wood and balanced it on the floatie in the lake creating a makeshift ramp leading up to the lowest wall around the lake.

Video shows the beaver cautiously scaling the ramp to safety.

“It was a tense few moments as he lumbered up the rickety, ever-wobbling ramp back into the other lake where he will enjoy his beaver life,” officials said.

Southlake is just north of Fort Worth.

