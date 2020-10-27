Wichita Eagle Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

Dramatic bird rescue caught on camera as California firefighters save trapped hawk

A fire department in California captured a dramatic rescue on camera — but it wasn’t quite what you might expect.

The Alameda County Fire Department responded to a hawk in distress, video posted on Twitter shows. The bird got caught in netting on the roof of a gas station in Newark, according to the fire department.

Two firefighters climbed a ladder to the top of the station and found the hawk’s wing tangled in the netting. One of them held the bird steady while the other cut through the net.

It took the duo 15 minutes to free the hawk, the fire department tweeted. After the hawk was freed, the Newark Police Department took the bird “to a clinic.”

The fire department’s tweet thanked the police department for “providing support and traffic control for the rescue.”

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle
Brooke Wolford
Brooke is native of the Pacific Northwest and most recently worked for KREM 2 News in Spokane, Washington, as a digital and TV producer. She also worked as a general assignment reporter for the Coeur d’Alene Press in Idaho. She is an alumni of Washington State University, where she received a degree in journalism and media production from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service