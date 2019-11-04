Bar-hopping thief stole electric scooter from Walmart to avoid DWI, Louisiana cops say

A bar-hopper stole an electric shopping cart from Walmart to avoid being caught driving drunk, police say.

His plan worked — sort of — but he still went to jail.

Cops went to a bar in Houma, Louisiana early Sunday morning because someone spotted the electric-powered scooter parked between two cars in the parking lot of a bar, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies went inside and met with Brice Kendell Williams, 32, police said.

Williams told the deputies that he was at a different bar earlier in the night when he decided to change establishments. Not wanting to get a DWI, Williams said he drove the shopping cart instead of his own vehicle, according to police.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

He drove the shopping cart about half a mile to the bar from Walmart, police said.

Williams wasn’t arrested for drunk driving, but he did get booked into jail. He was charged with unauthorized use of a moveable, police said.