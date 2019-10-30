Jalapeño pepper wrapping paper hides 500 pounds of marijuana, US border agents say

United States border agents unwrapped a surprise inside a shipment of produce last week at a California port of entry with Mexico, according to federal officials.

Officers inspecting a tractor-trailer carrying mixed produce Oct. 25 discovered “packages wrapped with jalapeño pepper wrapping paper comingled with real jalapeños,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said in a news release on Wednesday.

Border officials said a 28-year-old Mexican man was driving the truck through the port around 7 p.m. when a dog team alerted to the vehicle, revealing the drugs hidden inside.

Inside the truck there were “100 large wrapped packages weighing 527 pounds, with an estimated street value of $211,000,” officials said.

The driver was stopped at the Otay Mesa port of entry, FOX 5 San Diego reports.

Drug-sniffing dogs alerted to the tractor-trailer before it was searched, border agents said. CBP

According to CBP, the vehicle and drugs were seized.

Photos released by CBP show the wrapped boxes tucked within cardboard boxes that hold jalapeño peppers and peas.

Border agents said the shipment purportedly held “mixed produce,” according to CBP. CBP